Olivet Nazarene’s band to march in Rome New Year’s parade

The Olivet Nazarene University Marching Band will perform in Rome on New Year's Day 2020.
The band will march in the Rome New Year celebration parade. The parade is part of the Rome Festival. It's a series of indoor concerts and outdoor performances at iconic locations across the city.
The executive director and operations director of Youth Music of the World delivered the invitation from Rome City Hall to Olivet personally on Monday. The announcement was made Wednesday by Matt Stratton. Stratton is professor and director of Olivet's athletic bands.
The route planned for the 2020 Rome parade begins and ends at Piazza del Popolo, the city's main square.
Olivet's marching band has 180 students. It's the next-to-largest marching band of any Christian university in the U.S.
Comments