Lady Gaga to launch Las Vegas residency in December

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Lady Gaga performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Lady Gaga announced Tuesday, Aug. 7, that she will kick off her first of 27 performances at the Park Theater on Dec. 28. “Lady Gaga Enigma” will highlight the pop star’s biggest and upbeat hits, while “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” will feature more stripped-down songs. Tickets go on sale Aug. 13. AP Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision