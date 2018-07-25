Man sentenced in Bismarck polling site assault

A Sterling man accused of robbery and assault outside a Bismarck polling place has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.
The Bismarck Tribune reports 27-year-old Randy Travis Campbell pleaded guilty to felony robbery after allegedly ransacking a Bismarck man's vehicle, assaulting him then pulling a knife and telling the man he was going to kill him.
South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland gave Campbell a three-year suspended sentence last week. He was required to serve 60 days with credit for the 34 he already had served.
Court documents show the incident took place in the parking lot outside the Bismarck Event Center when the victim walked to his vehicle after voting to find Campbell stealing from it.
