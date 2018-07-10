It's a beautiful day in Pennsylvania on Mister Rogers' trail

FILE - This June 28, 1989, file photo, shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh. A new Fred Rogers Trail promoted by VisitPA.com includes museums, memorials and other sites. This year marks the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and a new documentary called "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" has helped rekindle interest in his legacy. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo