Beach Boys versus Sara Evans at July 4th rival TV concerts

FILE - In this July 4, 2014 file photo, fireworks illuminate the sky over the U.S. Capitol building and the Washington Monument during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington. PBS’ tradition of broadcasting music and fireworks from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is facing competition from a different live concert in the same city at the same time hosted on the White House’s South Lawn. Though each event will feature competing “American Idol” alums, the PBS’ “A Capitol Fourth” has the bigger stars: The Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, Pentatonix, Chita Rivera, Luke Combs, The Temptations, Renee Fleming, CeCe Winans, Joshua Bell and “American Idol” singer Lauren Alaina. It will be hosted by John Stamos. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo