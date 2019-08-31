Hurricane Dorian shifts ‘dramatically,’ heightening concerns in the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian may be taking aim at the Carolinas Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

The projected path of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm, shifted “dramatically” to the east early Saturday, heightening concerns about torrential rain and flooding in the Carolinas.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dorian was less than 640 miles southeast of Charleston, chugging west at 8 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

All of South Carolina and part of North Carolina were added Saturday to the “probable path” of the storm’s center.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the forecast worsened.

Dorian is expected to veer northeast from well off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla., with the center of the storm possibly making landfall near Cape Fear in southeastern North Carolina, south of Wilmington, according to the latest National Hurricane Center tracking map at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say the storm’s slow pace means the East Coast could be pummeled for days with heavy wind and torrential rain.

Dorian’s winds could reach South Carolina by 8 p.m. Monday and North Carolina by 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the latest hurricane center forecast. The Charlotte area could see tropical storm force winds of 39 mph to 73 mph arrive by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to hurricane center maps of the storm.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to veer northeast from well off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla., with the center of the storm possibly making landfall near Cape Fear in southeastern North Carolina, south of Wilmington, according to the latest National Hurricane Center tracking map at 2 p.m. Saturday. NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

“The risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week,” National Hurricane Center officials said in a Dorian update at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Packing winds of 130 mph to 156 mph, a Category 4 hurricane can cause “catastrophic damage,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls,” according to the center’s website. “Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed.”

Dorian is expected to bring “life-threatening flash floods” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States this weekend and all of next week, the hurricane center warned.

“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles,” according to the National Hurricane Center’s update at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dorian will maintain 140 mph winds through Sunday before pivoting slowly north on Monday and gradually weakening as the storm meets dry air, Mark Malick of the South Carolina State Climate Office said Saturday morning.

The wide eye of #HurricaneDorian is visible even from the #GOESEast perspective 22,300 miles away in space. While some fluctuations in intensity are possible, this major Cat. 4 storm is expected to remain a powerful #hurricane during the next few days. https://t.co/rLy6BjBSih pic.twitter.com/LtRtjRrEks — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 31, 2019

Dorian could turn farther east Wednesday and “clip” Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Malick said in a storm update.

Up to 12 inches of rain could fall along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian is now expected to dump up to 6 inches on a wider swath of eastern North Carolina than earlier forecasts indicated, officials said.

Up to 12 inches of rain could fall along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian is now expected to dump up to 6 inches on a wider swath of eastern North Carolina than earlier forecasts indicated, officials said. NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Watch as the eye of #HurricaneDorian2019 begins to form in this 1-minute visible loop from NOAA's #GOESEast. "Dangerous Hurricane #Dorian poses a significant threat to #Florida and the northwestern #Bahamas," according to the @NHC_Atlantic. Latest: https://t.co/W7u6rft9x2 pic.twitter.com/AuDJst6smv — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 30, 2019

Swimmers at the coast should stay alert to rip currents from the storm, according to the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City. Lifeguards on Hilton Head Island, S.C., shot video of a particularly nasty one, The Island Packet reported Saturday..

A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian.

Planning a beach trip with children this holiday weekend? Make sure to watch this #RipCurrent safety video with them BEFORE you head to the beach: https://t.co/0ftwsvCjqu pic.twitter.com/DQlsnIBmcd — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) August 30, 2019

Watch ABC11's Thursday afternoon forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward Florida and the Bahamas with a projected Cat 4 strength.