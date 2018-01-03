‘Oh my!’ Dick Enberg had a knack that all great broadcasters have

Former San Diego Padres broadcaster Dick Enberg waves to crowd at a retirement ceremony prior to the Padres' final home baseball game of the season, against the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Diego. Enberg, the sportscaster who got his big break with UCLA basketball and went on to call Super Bowls, Olympics, Final Fours and Angels and Padres baseball games, died Dec. 21, 2017. He was 82. Lenny Ignelzi AP