Is Alabama the best team in college football history?

1:30 Over $1 million given to Mississippi cities for passenger rail stations Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl