QB Myles Brennan is no longer committed to LSU. So what’s next?

It was pretty apparent Tuesday night that things were about to change.
Immediately after news broke that LSU had offered Alabama QB commit Tua Tagovailoa, St. Stanislaus QB and Tigers commit Myles Brennan responded on Twitter like one would expect.
Brennan expected the Tigers to take two QBs in the 2017 class. Shortly after he committed to LSU on April 23, the former staff took another pledge from dual-threat QB Lowell Narcisse. That was fine. Brennan expected it and had been warned in advance.
Tuesday’s development from Ed Orgeron and LSU’s new coaching staff came out of left field, which partly prompted the QB’s decommitment Wednesday morning.
“We were all kind of taken aback,” SSC coach Bill Conides told the Sun Herald on Wednesday.
It’s also interesting that LSU had three coaches visit Narcisse Tuesday night for an in-home but have yet to set a definitive date to see the Brennans despite the QB’s vocal support of Orgeron as the Tigers’ new coach.
So what’s next? Shortly after Tagovailoa pulled in a LSU offer, Brennan landed a new one of his own, from long-time suitor Oklahoma State. Conides said don’t expect Brennan to make another commitment, however. With the Mr. Football banquet in Starkville on Thursday, the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game in Montgomery, Alabama, next week and then the Under-Armour All-American Game in Orlando on Jan. 1, Part II of Brennan’s recruitment may take a while to play out.
“I think that’s how it should be,” Conides said. “He didn't make this move and automatically commit to someone else. Lets sit back and see what will be the best four-year fit for Myles Brennan.”
With all the football-related events going on, plus exams and the Christmas break, Conides didn’t expect Brennan to take any official visits until January.
Transition period
Conides said Brennan isn’t ruling out a return to LSU, but they’re going to wait and see how the coaching carousel plays out.
“It’s a transition. With any transition comes a level of uncertainty. That was the biggest thing,” he said. “We don’t know who the next OC or offensive system will be. We don’t know that. With that, lets be proactive and see what else is out there.”
With the Brennan’s having relocated after Hurricane Katrina and experienced other tragedies, Conides said he reminded his QB that this isn’t the worst thing.
“This is just a bump in the road for Myles,” Conides said. “A growing experience.”
Waiting in the shadows
Ole Miss has continually stayed in contact with the Brennans and hasn’t hidden its interest in the Mississippi record setter. Other programs, like Oklahoma State, have taken a different approach, instead waiting in the shadows to see if something might shake loose with Brennan. Conides expects plenty more programs to feel out the Elite 11 QB’s interest in the coming weeks.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments