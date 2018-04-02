Will Golsan of Ole Miss gets a high five after scoring against Nicholls at MGM Park on March 14, 2017.
Patrick Magee

Florida and Ole Miss stand tall in early NCAA baseball tournament projections

By Patrick Magee

April 02, 2018

With most teams well into the conference slate, now is a good time to unveil the Sun Herald's first NCAA baseball tournament projections for the 2018 season.

Defending national champion Florida (25-5, 7-2) sits atop the field as the No. 1 seed and the Gators are followed closely by SEC mate Ole Miss (25-4, 6-3) at No. 2 overall.

The Sun Herald will provide updated projections each week for the remainder for the 2018 campaign.

Here are this week's projections for all 64 teams, including the top 16 seeds as regional hosts:

Gainesville, Fla.

1. Florida* (1)

2. FAU

3. Florida Gulf Coast

4. Holy Cross*

Oxford, Miss.

1. Ole Miss (2)

2. Oregon

3. Georgia Tech

4. Jackson State*

Stanford, Calif.

1. Stanford* (3)

2. Vanderbilt

3. UNLV

4. San Francisco*

Corvallis, Oregon

1. Oregon State (4)

2. Texas A&M

3. San Diego State

4. Sacramento State*

Raleigh, N.C.

1. N.C. State* (5)

2. Kentucky

3. UConn

4. Wright State*

Lubbock, Texas

1. Texas Tech (6)

2. LSU

3. Illinois

4. Hawaii*

Tallahassee, Fla.

1. Florida State (7)

2. Oklahoma State

3. Stetson*

4. Florida A&M*

Clemson, S.C.

1. Clemson (8)

2. Sam Houston State*

3. Charleston*

4. Wagner*

Bloomington, Indiana

1. Indiana* (9)

2. Wichita State

3. South Florida

4. Columbia*

Greenville, N.C.

1. East Carolina* (10)

2. North Carolina

3. Iowa

4. Marist*

Fayetteville, Ark.

1. Arkansas (11)

2. Missouri State*

3. Louisiana Tech

4. Oral Roberts*

Durham, N.C.

1. Duke (12)

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Stony Brook*

Conway, S.C.

1. Coastal Carolina* (13)

2. Missouri

3. UCF

4. Campbell*

Norman, Okla.

1. Oklahoma* (14)

2. Creighton*

3. Nevada

4. Saint Louis*

Athens, Ga.

1. Georgia (15)

2. Louisville

3. Mercer*

4. Tennessee Tech*

Auburn, Ala.

1. Auburn (16)

2. Southern Miss*

3. Troy*

4. Kent State*

*automatic bid

