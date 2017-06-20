C-USA Value Rankings: Breaking down the top dogs and dead weight

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports' Pause

2:52 Two shots fired during standoff, but 3 kids are safe, Harrison County sheriff says

1:25 Small tornado takes buildings

1:44 He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home

2:57 Katrina came and leveled their beautiful Pass Christian home. They rebuilt anyway.

0:47 Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi

3:29 Dad's love helps start Buddy Ball on Mississippi Gulf Coast

0:48 Tour a historic home on Scenic Drive in Pass Christian

1:07 Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves