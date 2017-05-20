If you’re a Southern Miss fan, don’t sit this C-USA tourney out

Baseball fans on the Coast will have a chance to watch a Southern Miss team that’s on pace for the best season in program history when the Conference USA tournament begins Wednesday at MGM Park in Biloxi.
No. 1 seed Southern Miss will play No. 8 Texas-San Antonio at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to open tournament play for both teams.
The Golden Eagles are 44-12 overall, a new program mark for regular season wins. USM breezed through the C-USA slate with a record of 25-5, tying the conference mark for most wins in league play.
The Golden Eagles won their 14th consecutive game on Friday to earn the sweep at UTSA, the longest current winning streak in the nation and the longest run in program history. When the two squads meet again Wednesday, it will be the fourth game between the two teams in the span of a week.
USM seems almost assured a bid to host an NCAA regional the first week of June, but could go a step further if it wins the C-USA tournament. The team finished Friday with an RPI ranking of No. 10, a sign that the Golden Eagles have a chance to earn one of eight national seeds if they manage to sweep to the tournament title in Biloxi.
A national seed would allow USM the chance to host an NCAA Super Regional if it managed to win its first-round regional. The next step after the Super Regional is the College World Series, which USM reached in 2009 for its first and only visit to Omaha.
Heavy favorite
If you’re a Southern Miss baseball fan within driving distance of Biloxi, it’s hard to see you sitting this one out. Teams like these don’t come along every season.
USM will be the favorite to win the tournament just 75 miles from the Hattiesburg campus, but any one of the eight teams in the field are capable of pulling off a run to the title game.
No. 2 seed Old Dominion (36-19) appears to present the biggest challenge to USM after taking two-of-three games in Hattiesburg a month ago.
USM hasn’t lost since falling in the final two games of the ODU series.
“We’re carrying a target on our back right now and have for a quite a while,” USM coach Scott Berry said this week. “We really talked about it after Old Dominion, that series. Everybody is coming after us.”
USM has a chance to see its impressive RPI standing improve this week if its keeps winning. All eight teams in the field are ranked in the RPI top 100. C-USA is the sixth-best RPI conference in the nation, one spot behind the Pac-12 and one spot ahead of the Big Ten.
No. 33 Louisiana Tech, No. 43 Old Dominion and No. 65 FAU all enter the C-USA tournament under postseason consideration and hoping to improve their resumes.
The breakdown
The action begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a battle of the Owls as No. 6 Rice (27-29) plays No. 3 FAU (33-19-1). FAU needs at least a run to the title game to get back in the postseason discussion while Rice likely needs a tournament win at this point to continue playing baseball.
At 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, No. 7 FIU will play No. 2 ODU. FIU (31-25) has to win the event to get in the NCAA Tournament while ODU can bolster its case with a win or two.
No. 5 seed Louisiana Tech (36-18) will play No. 4 Charlotte (32-22) in the late game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tech needs a decent showing in Biloxi to reach the postseason while Charlotte probably has to win Sunday’s title game to get in.
Rice, FAU, ODU and FIU are on one side of the bracket. USM, UTSA, La. Tech and Charlotte are in the other half.
Sunday’s 1 p.m. title game will be shown on CBS Sports Network. All other games can be watched on ESPN3.com.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Tickets: MGM Park box office, TicketFly.com or (877) 344-2174
C-USA Tournament bracket
Location: MGM Park, Biloxi
Wednesday (available on ESPN3)
Game 1 - No. 6 Rice vs. No. 3 FAU, 9 a.m.
Game 2 - No. 7 FIU vs. No. 2 Old Dominion, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3 - No. 8 UTSA vs. No. 1 Southern Miss, 4 p.m.
Game 4 - No. 5 La. Tech vs. No. 4 Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday (available on ESPN3)
Game 5 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.
Game 6 - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Friday (available on ESPN3)
Game 9 - Winner Game 5 vs. Loser game 7, 3 p.m.
Game 10 - Winner Game 6 vs. Winner game 8, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday (available on ESPN3)
Game 11 - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner game 9, 9 a.m.
Game 12 - Winner Game 8 vs. Winner game 10, 12:30 p.m.
Game 13 - Same teams as Game 11, 4 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 14 - Same teams as Game 12, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Sunday (televised by CBS Sports Network)
Championship Game, 1 p.m.
