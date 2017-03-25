Devin Booker shows he’s capable of greatness in 70-point explosion

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss Pause

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

2:05 Ocean Springs teen pumped to see The Band Perry

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:15 West Wortham students visit HSSM to help the animals

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?