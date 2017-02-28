Vince Carter, 40, ejected for vicious elbow of Devin Booker, 20

Yes, Vince Carter is still playing in the NBA. And at age 40, he has apparently become a cranky old man.
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns were in Memphis Tuesday night for a game with Carter’s Grizzlies.
Booker, 40, had the task of defending the North Carolina legend with about 4 minutes to go in the first quarter when things got heated.
Booker was called for what seemed like a relatively tame foul on Carter, who was trying to work his way around the second-year pro. Whatever Booker did, Carter didn’t appreciate it.
Carter, who is in his 21st season in the NBA, swung his left elbow back in an obvious attempt to strike Booker, who was hit on the arm. Booker took the hard hit and immediately fell to floor.
Booker’s teammates came to his defense in a brief scrum and Carter was eventually ejected.
