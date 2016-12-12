Arrival of Kiffin, Davis could change fortunes at FAU, FIU

Florida Atlantic and Florida International haven't exactly been impressive members of Conference USA since they both joined the league in 2013, but two new head football coaches could change the trajectory of both programs.
Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin has accepted the role of head coach at FAU, according to multiple reports by national media outlets.
This news follows FIU's hiring of former Cleveland Browns and University of Miami head coach Butch Davis in November.
Kiffin should bring significant exposure to an FAU program that has a record of 28-67 since 2009. He'll have decent facilities to work with, including a 30,000-seat seat stadium that opened in 2011.
Kiffin was hired by the Oakland Raiders as head coach at the age of 31 in 2007. He was fired after four games in 2008 and finished with a record of 5-15 with the Raiders.
He was 7-6 in one season as head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before he took over the USC program in 2010. He went 28-15 in four seasons at USC and was fired following a 3-2 start in 2013.
Kiffin, who was also a top candidate for the Houston job before being passed over for Major Applewhite, has been a controversial figure no matter where he has been and the national media will certainly have an eye on the Owls in 2017.
It wouldn’t be surprising if his brother, Ole Miss defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, joined the staff at FAU in a more prominent position.
The 65-year-old Davis brings instant credibility to FIU after going 51-20 in six years as head coach at Miami from 1995-2000. He also served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns with a record of 24-35 in four years with the team.
Brown was the head coach at North Carolina from 2007-10, building a record of 28-23 in four seasons. He was fired at UNC following an NCAA investigation of the program for academic misconduct and improper benefits for players.
FAU and FIU haven't contributed much to C-USA up to this point, but that may be about to change.
