Patrick’s Picks: Plenty on the line in 1A, 5A and 6A

The Class 4A teams on the Coast can relax a little this week with all the playoff spots settled, but there's still a great deal to play for in 1A, 5A and 6A.
Lumberton (7-2, 4-0) travels to Resurrection (8-1, 4-0) for a game at Pascagoula's War Memorial Stadium that will decide the Region 4-1A title.
Picayune-Pascagoula will help break up a four-way tie atop Region 4-5A. D'Iberville-Harrison Central and Ocean Springs-Gulfport should all have a big say on who makes the postseason out of 4-6A.
With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, every game counts a little more from here on out.
Patrick's Picks is coming off a 12-3 performance a week ago:
Gautier 35, West Harrison 14: The Gators (3-6, 2-3) can keep alive their faint playoff hopes with a win Friday night at West Harrison (1-8, 0-5). It's a complicated picture in 4-5A with four teams tied atop the region at 4-1. Gautier and Pearl River Central are sitting on the outside at the moment at 2-3.
No. 1 St. Stanislaus 38, Pass Christian 14: The Rockachaws (8-1, 4-0) already have the 8-4A title in hand. Pass Christian (5-4, 2-2) will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs. The Pirates just have to wait and see whether they'll be a No. 3 seed or a No. 4 seed.
Picayune 28, Pascagoula 20: Pascagoula (5-4, 4-1) can't afford to get into a shootout against Picayune, which can break a big run on any snap. The Maroon Tide (8-1, 4-1) will have senior running back Josh Littles back in the fold this week.
Moss Point 28, Bay High 13: Moss Point (4-5, 2-2) will have the No. 3 seed in 8-4A if it manages to win Friday night at Bay High (2-7, 0-4).
East Central 35, Vancleave 14: East Central (6-4, 3-1) is guaranteed a first-round home game in the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in 8-4A. This will be the final game of the season for Vancleave, which will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
George County 45, St. Martin 38: This could turn out to be the biggest shootout of the season. There haven't been many games in the state that have featured more offensive talent than this one. Both teams need this game, especially St. Martin, which has to travel to rival D'Iberville in the season finale. St. Martin, Biloxi and George County are all in a three-way tie for second in 4-6A at 3-2.
Seminary 35, St. Patrick 7: Seminary (7-3, 3-1) can lock up a home playoff game with a win over St. Patrick, which is 0-11 and 0-5.
Biloxi 24, Hancock 10: Hancock (4-5, 1-4) pulled off a stunner last week with a 38-31 win over Harrison Central, but Biloxi (5-4, 3-2) has as much momentum as any team on the Coast.
Stone High 42, Long Beach 17: Stone High (7-2, 4-1) has to avoid looking ahead to next week's big regular season finale at Hattiesburg (7-3, 4-1).
Ocean Springs 17, Gulfport 14: While St. Martin-George County is the shootout, this game should be a defensive battle. Both squads need to look at this as an absolute must win.
Park Place Christian Academy 42, Christian Collegiate 28: CCA (4-4) has to make the long trip to Pearl to face a PPCA team that is 7-3.
Hattiesburg 42, Pearl River Central 20: Hattiesburg (7-3, 4-1) has responded well since losing 56-48 at Picayune, rolling over Pascagoula 49-14 and Gautier 40-7.
Poplarville 45, Columbia 13: Poplarville (7-1, 4-0) is one of those 4A teams that can relax a little after claiming the Region 7-4A title a week ago.
Resurrection 31, Lumberton 17: The winner here walks away with the Region 4-1A title and Resurrection can be champion for a second consecutive season.
