Biloxi’s rebound season helps create chaos in Region 4-6A

In 39 years of coaching, Biloxi's Bobby Hall has seen it all.
But after looking at the list of football scores Friday night, he admitted he's never been part of a district as wide open as this year's Region 4-6A.
Hall's Indians picked up an impressive 38-21 win at George County Friday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. Biloxi sits at 5-4 overall and 3-2 in region play.
After its big 20-17 win at Gulfport Friday night, D'Iberville sits atop 4-6A with a mark of 4-1. St. Martin, Biloxi and George County are all tied for second in the region at 3-2.
Gulfport, Harrison Central and Ocean Springs are tied for fifth at 2-3.
Hancock, which stunned Harrison Central 38-31 on Friday, is in last place at 1-4.
With just two games remaining in the regular season, there are seven teams in the playoff hunt in 4-6A.
Hot Indians
Hall and his staff have done a great job in their second year on the job after struggling through year No. 1 in Biloxi, which included an overall record of 3-8 and a winless region mark.
What made the win at George County all the more impressive is that Biloxi did it without junior starting quarterback Tucker Thomas. Hall chose junior Brodie King as his replacement and that decision worked out well.
King was forced onto the field as a sophomore last year and struggled along with the rest of his teammates. On Friday in Lucedale, King proved to be more than up to the task. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more.
King also lined up cornerback late in the game and played well while taking on George County star receiver Tyrese Fryfogle.
“He's such a coachable kid,” Hall said of King “Last year, he was just a 10th grader. He's beginning to grow up. He's such a coachable kid, just a baller.”
After getting no breaks a year ago, Hall's Indians have a lot of momentum headed into the late stages of the season. The same George County team that Biloxi thumped Friday took it to first-place D'Iberville 55-21 on Oct. 7.
Four-way tie
Region 4-5A also has plenty to be decided in the final two weeks of the regular season. There is still a four-way tie for first place with Stone High, Hattiesburg, Pascagoula and Picayune all tied at 4-1.
A pair of games will help decide 4-5A playoff seeding over the next two weeks - Pascagoula travels to Picayune this week and Hattiesburg hosts Stone High in the regular season finale
While 4-6A and 4-5A have plenty to be decided, Region 8-4A is already locked down after St. Stanislaus beat Moss Point 41-7 Friday to claim its second consecutive region title for the first time in program history.
East Central (6-4, 3-1) will finish the No. 2 seed in 8-4A and host a first-round playoff game. Moss Point will likely be the No. 3 seed and Pass Christian appears set to be the No. 4.
Poplarville's 38-6 win at Purvis Friday earned a Region 7-4A championship for the Hornets.
Comments