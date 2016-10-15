Harrison Central, Stone High helped make Friday night a wild one

You were in for a treat Friday night if you were in attendance at the high school football games in Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Lyman, Ocean Springs and Biloxi.
Stone High (6-2, 3-1) pieced together a furious rally to hand No. 1 Picayune its first loss of the season, 38-31, in double overtime. The game was made that much more intriguing by the fact that Stone High head coach John Feaster is a former star player and assistant for Picayune head coach Dodd Lee.
Picayune (7-1, 3-1) led 21-3 with 11 minutes to go before a 73-yard touchdown run by Terrion Avery sparked the Tomcats' incredible comeback.
Stone scored touchdowns in both overtimes and a strip sack of Picayune quarterback Tyler Penton handed the Tomcats their biggest win yet in Feaster's first season on the job.
With Hattiesburg's 49-14 win over Pascagoula Friday, there is now a four way tie atop Region 4-5A with four teams carrying 3-1 region marks – Picayune, Stone, Pascagoula and Hattiesburg.
Senior quarterback Myles Brennan establishing another state record as St. Stanislaus topped East Central in a 70-50 shootout in Bay St. Louis.
Brennan needed only one touchdown to break former SSC star Dylan Favre's career state record of 144 passing touchdowns, but he ended up throwing eight on a nearly perfect night for the LSU commit. He completed 41 of 45 passes for 543 yards.
Brennan will end his career as one of the most decorated high school quarterbacks in state history, but he has one last achievement in mind – a Class 4A state title.
In Lyman, Harrison Central topped Gulfport, 14-13, for just the sixth time in 39 games between the two teams.
It had been a rough couple of weeks for the Red Rebels (4-4, 2-2) after losing to Biloxi and St. Martin, but they rebounded in impressive fashion with their first win over the Admirals since 2009.
A Gulfport field goal try fell just short with 27 seconds remaining.
“This is an exciting feeling,” Harrison Central junior running back Keon Moore said. “I love it. It doesn't get no better than this - beat Gulfport and break their streak.”
St. Martin pushed its win streak to three games with a 31-26 victory at Biloxi Friday night, keeping the Yellow Jackets (6-3, 3-1) on pace for their first playoff bid since 2003.
St. Martin linebacker Peyton Piglia came up with a sack with 1:13 remaining to finish off the Indians.
St. Martin is now in a three-way tie for first place in Region 4-6A along with George County (5-3, 3-1) and D'Iberville (5-3, 3-1).
George County used an 18-yard field goal by Eren Welford as time expired to pick up a crucial 35-32 win at Ocean Springs Friday night. The kick capped off a 91-yard drive led by senior quarterback LaRaymond Spivery.
While St. Stanislaus has a firm grasp on 8-4A following Friday night's win, both Region 4-5A and Region 4-6A are wide open with three weeks remaining in regular season competition.
