Patrick’s Picks: Picayune-Stone, SSC-East Central among intriguing contests

There's a handful of high school games with intriguing story lines on the Coast Friday night.
In Bay St. Louis, you'll have a game that has all the markings of an offensive shootout with the state's all-time leading passer, Myles Brennan of St. Stanislaus, taking on East Central and the nation's leading rusher, Tony Brown.
In Picayune, Maroon Tide head coach Dodd Lee prepares to take on a Stone High team lead by a former player and assistant of his, John Feaster.
St. Martin-Biloxi, Pascagoula-Hattiesburg and George County-Ocean Springs also have a chance to add more drama to the Friday night slate.
Following an 11-3 week, Patrick's Picks looks to keep rolling:
Moss Point 24, Pass Christian 23: The Tigers (3-4, 1-1) finally ended their four-game losing streak with a 41-10 win over Vancleave last week. Pass Christian (4-3, 1-1) hung with East Central early last week before falling 49-16. Both teams need this game to stay on track for the postseason.
Pearl River Central 31, West Harrison 14: PRC (3-4, 1-2) also found a way to get back on the winning side, 48-28, at Long Beach last week, ending a three-game skid. The Blue Devils badly need this game before finishing out the regular season against the top three teams in 4-5A – Pascagoula, Hattiesburg and Picayune.
Hattiesburg 28, Pascagoula 27: The winner of this game appears to be in good shape to at least be the No. 2 seed out of Region 4-5A. Hattiesburg (5-3, 2-1) has the home field advantage, but Pascagoula (4-3, 3-0) has the momentum on the road thanks to a four-game winning streak.
St. Stanislaus 38, East Central 35: If East Central (5-3, 2-0) can avoid turnovers Friday night, it could pull off the upset of No. 2 St. Stanislaus (6-1, 2-0) on the road. With one more touchdown toss, SSC senior quarterback Myles Brennan will set the career state record with 145.
St. Martin 28, Biloxi 21: The Indians (4-3, 2-1) have been one of the bigger surprises on the Coast, joining a five-way tie for first place in Region 4-6A. If No. 9 St. Martin (5-3, 2-1) can win at Biloxi Friday night and top Ocean Springs next week, it's hard to see the Yellow Jackets being denied their first playoff bid since 2003.
Picayune 35, Stone High 28: Feaster's Stone High squad (5-2, 2-1) will be a motivated bunch on the road, but No. 1 Picayune (7-0, 3-0) has fought off every challenge so far this season.
Tylertown 42, St. Patrick 7: Tylertown is 7-0 and one of the best Class 3A teams in the state. St. Patrick sits at 0-8.
Gulfport 28, Harrison Central 14: The Red Rebels haven't beaten Gulfport since 2009 and they've lost four out of their last five games this season. No. 5 Gulfport (4-3, 2-1) righted the ship last week with a 38-10 win at Hancock following a loss at home to George County.
Gautier 28, Long Beach 21: The game is a must-win for both teams to have a shot at the fourth and final playoff bid out of Region 4-5A.
D'Iberville 28, Hancock 10: The No. 8 Warriors (4-3, 2-1) took it on the chin, 55-21, at George County last week. They need a win at home over Hancock (3-4, 0-3) to stop the bleeding.
George County 35, Ocean Springs 17: The Rebels (4-3, 2-1) are the hottest team in Region 4-6A with consecutive wins over Gulfport and D'Iberville. They have to travel to Ocean Springs, which is having a hard time keeping up on offense lately.
Vancleave 21, Bay High 20: It's been a long season for the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-2), but they have a decent chance to pick up their first win of the season in Vancleave over Bay High (2-5, 0-2).
Briarfield Academy (La.) 35, Christian Collegiate 24: CCA (2-3) is coming off consecutive losses while Briarfield sits at 5-2.
Poplarville 35, Sumrall 21: No. 3 Poplarville (5-1, 2-0) could face a challenge against Sumrall (5-3, 1-1), but the Hornets still appear to be the favorite in Region 7-4A. Purvis (5-2, 2-0) may be Poplarville's biggest challenger.
Resurrection 28, Sacred Heart 10: The No. 9 Eagles (6-1, 2-0) are starting to again look like a dominant force in Region 4-1A.
