D’Iberville, Pascagoula prove themselves as contenders

While Friday night was unpredictable in much of Region 4-6A, D'Iberville proved rock solid on the road.
Not many expected D'Iberville to compete for a region title in Eric Collins' first season on the job as the football program's head coach, but the Warriors are the only remaining undefeated team in the region after just two weeks.
The Warriors are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in region play. Their only two losses are to No. 1 Picayune and No. 2 St. Stanislaus. On Friday, they traveled to Ocean Springs and walked away with a decisive 45-22 win.
A year ago, D'Iberville underachieved despite being arguably the most talented team on the Coast.
This season, D'Iberville has exceeded expectations behind a physical defense and the efficient Wing-T offense.
“You hear the whispers, 'When is it going to fall apart? It's a new coach. They're rebuilding.'” Collins said. “We never thought that. You ask any of our kids and not one of them thought we were rebuilding. The kids believe we can win. We as a staff believe we can win. We're not going to back down.”
6A stunners
The two big upsets from Friday night both happened in 4-6A play with Biloxi beating Harrison Central 24-14 in Lyman and George County traveling to Gulfport and walking away with a 36-14 victory.
Biloxi's win is probably the most surprising, giving Bobby Hall his biggest win yet in his two years of coaching the Indians (3-3, 1-1).
It was again the LaRaymond Spivery show for George County (3-3, 1-1). The senior quarterback completed 30 of 48 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 16 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
There's never been any doubt that George County has the offensive talent to be one of the better teams in the southern half of the state, but the Rebels needed better defense and fewer turnovers. On Friday at Gulfport, they accomplished both.
The Rebels' win ended an eight-game winning streak for Gulfport in region play.
It's unclear on who will be the four playoff teams out of 4-6A, but D'Iberville has to be considered the early favorite to win the region title.
Goula on the rise
In Region 4-5A, Pascagoula has suddenly returned to its winning ways after starting the season 0-3. The Panthers beat a very good Stone High team 19-17 with a late touchdown in Perkinston for their third straight win Friday night. Pascagoula is 3-3 and 2-0 in region play.
Pascagoula joins Hattiesburg (5-2, 2-0) and Picayune (6-0, 2-0) as the remaining undefeated teams in 4-5A play. Picayune may be the early favorite for the 5A state title and Hattiesburg is one of the more talented 5A teams in the state, but Pascagoula can't be counted out.
Pascagoula has beaten Picayune three out of the last four times the two teams have played.
East Central topped Moss Point 27-21 in the most entertaining game in Region 8-4A's first week of competition. East Central junior running back Tony Brown, the nation's leading rusher, ran 27 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He only needs 70 more yards to hit the 2,000-yard mark.
St. Stanislaus (5-1, 1-0) proved again that it's the overwhelming favorite to win 8-4A and possibly the 4A state title with a 42-8 win at Vancleave.
Patrick Magee: pmagee@sunherald.com, @Patrick_Magee, facebook.com/mageeonsports
Comments