St. Stanislaus, St. Martin help make Week 5 memorable

The Friday night before region play gets in full swing is usually not one to remember, but Week Five’s slate of high school football games produced plenty of buzz across the Coast.
The inevitable happened in D’Iberville on Friday night with St. Stanislaus senior quarterback Myles Brennan easily clearing the 125 yards he needed to break former Rockachaw Dylan Favre’s career state passing record of 12,559 yards.
Brennan was nearly perfect in a game that was shortened by the weather. He completed 28 of 32 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns.
He now has 12,801 yards in his high school career and 14,000 is well within reach for the LSU commit.
St. Stanislaus improved to 4-1 with a 40-14 win over a D’Iberville team that had beaten Pascagoula and Oak Grove the previous two weeks.
While Brennan was the center of attention across the state Friday, arguably the most impressive offensive performance of the night took place in Hurley, where St. Martin topped East Central 63-55 in possibly the shootout of the year.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman tied his career high with seven touchdown passes, completing 25 of 38 passes for 341 yards. Overman, who threw for five touchdowns in the first half, also ran 15 times for 98 yards.
His favorite target, senior receiver Kalem Reddix, had an incredible game with 15 catches for 218 yards and a career-high six touchdowns.
Reddix now has three 200-yard receiving games this year.
Reddix has 45 catches for 905 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. His receiving yardage ranked second in the nation on MaxPreps.com as of Saturday morning.
While Overman, Reddix and Brennan all experienced victory Friday night, a performance in a losing effort produced the most mind-boggling numbers of them all.
East Central running back Tony Brown rushed 35 times for 401 yards and three touchdowns. East Central (3-2) twice had one-play drives where Brown took it the distance with runs of 80 and 59 yards.
Brown, a junior, has 1,394 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. As of Saturday morning, Brown’s rushing yardage ranked first in the nation on MaxPreps.com.
St. Martin coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said he believes Brown could hit 3,000 yards this season.
Brown is averaging 279 yards a game with six regular-season contests remaining. If he keeps that pace, he could hit the 3,000-yard mark before the Hornets even play a game in the postseason.
It’s conceivable Brown could reach 4,000 yards rushing if East Central plays three games in the postseason.
All those gaudy numbers made it difficult for the Sun Herald staff to pick the Offensive Player of the Week, but Brennan took the honor thanks to his historic performance.
It’s not every Friday a player sets a state career passing yardage mark.
Comments