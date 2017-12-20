Injured Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker steps out onto the court following a foul call against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 16 in Minneapolis.
Injured Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker steps out onto the court following a foul call against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 16 in Minneapolis. Aaron Lavinsky Minneapolis Star Tribune
Injured Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker steps out onto the court following a foul call against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 16 in Minneapolis. Aaron Lavinsky Minneapolis Star Tribune
Keeping Score

Keeping Score

Keeping up with sports in South Mississippi

Keeping Score

Devin Booker’s courtside style draws the attention of the world’s biggest movie star

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

December 20, 2017 11:37 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:02 PM

Devin Booker has been sidelined for the Phoenix Suns for a couple of weeks with a groin injury, but his style on the bench helped create a back-and-forth on Twitter between the Moss Point product and world’s biggest movie star.

Booker, who was averaging 24.3 points and 4.5 rebounds a game before he was forced to the bench, is drawing attention for more than just his outside shot these days.

The Suns’ twitter account pointed out that Booker’s turtleneck and necklace bore a remarkable resemblance to an ensemble that Dwayne Johnson wore during his young days as “The Rock.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Johnson pointed out that Booker probably has a few more dollars invested in his fashion choices.

Booker apparently has a fancy fanny pack coming his way if he wins an NBA championship.

More Videos

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 1:01

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity

Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 0:47

Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 1:18

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:56

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

  • Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record

    Devin Booker scored a career record 2,518 points at Moss Point.

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record

Devin Booker scored a career record 2,518 points at Moss Point.

Patrick Magee pmagee@sunherald.com

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 1:01

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity

Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 0:47

Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 1:18

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 1:56

Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army

  • Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

    Sun Herald's 2017 All-South Mississippi football team coach of the year Seth Smith talks about East Central's dream season.

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

View More Video

About Keeping Score

@Patrick
_Magee

Sports writer Patrick Magee covers Southern Miss and East Jackson County high schools for the Sun Herald. His blog hits on topics that range from USM-related news to keeping up with the top prep teams and players in South Mississippi.