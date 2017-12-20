Devin Booker’s courtside style draws the attention of the world’s biggest movie star

Devin Booker has been sidelined for the Phoenix Suns for a couple of weeks with a groin injury, but his style on the bench helped create a back-and-forth on Twitter between the Moss Point product and world’s biggest movie star.
Booker, who was averaging 24.3 points and 4.5 rebounds a game before he was forced to the bench, is drawing attention for more than just his outside shot these days.
The Suns’ twitter account pointed out that Booker’s turtleneck and necklace bore a remarkable resemblance to an ensemble that Dwayne Johnson wore during his young days as “The Rock.”
Devin Booker with that turtleneck and chain... reminds us of someone equally electrifying.... what do you think @TheRock? pic.twitter.com/H6FO2lNAC6— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 17, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Johnson pointed out that Booker probably has a few more dollars invested in his fashion choices.
Only difference is I’m wearing cheap silver jewelry and a fake Tag watch. My rookie days were leaaaan;). Devin’s doing much better. https://t.co/hFMAsE2aOj— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 17, 2017
Hahah! Just running by this.. you know I can’t keep up with you bro. I have to try the fanny pack next. Also, can’t wait to check out the new #Jumanji. https://t.co/ISNS1xDOUt— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) December 20, 2017
Booker apparently has a fancy fanny pack coming his way if he wins an NBA championship.
Hahah make ya a deal when you hold up that O’Brien trophy one fine day, I’ll make sure you have a personalized fanny pack ready to throw on. Keep chasin’ that greatness brotha— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 20, 2017
Deal ✊ https://t.co/0N0uph37GK— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) December 20, 2017
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments