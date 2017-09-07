Patrick’s Picks: St. Stanislaus-St. Martin among marquee contests in South Mississippi

More Videos 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Pause 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 1:25 Buried treasure found in Gulfport 1:21 Watch Torrance Gibson evaluate his Gulf Coast debut 0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 4:51 WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 3:42 East Central's Seth Smith says offense hasn't gotten close to reaching its full potential 2:42 What you need to prepare for a hurricane 0:58 Get your hurricane info from a trusted source Video Link copy Embed Code copy

East Central's Seth Smith says offense hasn't gotten close to reaching its full potential Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Magee talks to East Central coach Seth Smith about this week's Friday night football game against Jefferson Davis County. Patrick Ochs also gives his pick in the Poplarville/Stone County matchup. Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Magee talks to East Central coach Seth Smith about this week's Friday night football game against Jefferson Davis County. Patrick Ochs also gives his pick in the Poplarville/Stone County matchup. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

