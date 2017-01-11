Moss Point’s Devin Booker is set to get his own Nikes

Keeping Score

Every NBA star needs his own shoes and Moss Point's Devin Booker is set to join the club.

Nike gave fans a glimpse Wednesday of new shoes designed exclusively for the second-year guard for the Phoenix Suns. They're called the Nike Zoom Rev 2017.

Booker’s shoes are decked out in black and orange and feature his initials.

Booker is having a nice second season with the Suns, averaging 19.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

He scored a career high of 39 on Nov. 6 in a 111-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker has 12 games of 30 or more points in the past year. Only Kyrie Irving and Black Griffin have been able to do that in fewer games.

Booker, who played college ball at Kentucky, is the all-time leading scorer in Moss Point history, scoring 2,518 points in his career.

