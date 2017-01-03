‘60 Minutes Sports’ puts Donnie Tyndall on the spot

A new “60 Minutes Sports” episode reinforces allegations that former Southern Miss men’s basketball coach Donnie Tyndall orchestrated a campaign of academic fraud during his time at the school from 2012-14.
The show’s lead correspondent, Armen Keteyian, tells Tyndall during the show that another former assistant of his has offered details of the cheating scandal. The assistant is not identified.
Former USM and Tennessee assistant Adam Howard worked with the NCAA to help build a case that led to a 10-year show-cause for Tyndall, but Howard is the only former assistant of Tyndall who offered helpful information in the probe.
In a video clip released Tuesday by “60 Minutes Sports,” Keteyian says that the unidentified assistant was informed of his role in the academic fraud not longer after he was hired at USM.
“During his first week on the job, Tyndall provided him with log-in information for the athletes so he could do their assignments for them,” Keteyian says “He said Tyndall threatened to fire him if he wasn't willing to do the work. The assistant said some of the athletes didn't even know what courses they were enrolled in.”
Tyndall is confronted with the new source of information, but he still comes across as confounded on why he is facing these allegations.
“That’s simply not true,” Tyndall said when asked about allegations of him telling graduate assistants to do online courses for prospects.
Keteyian interjects, “Why would someone like that lie to us?”
Tyndall answers, “Again, there might be someone with an ax to grind.”
Keteyian responds, “That’s a pretty big ax, Donnie.”
The full episode airs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Showtime.
Tyndall is working an assistant with the Raptors 905, an NBA D-League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors in Mississauga, Ontario.
