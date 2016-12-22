Keeping Score

December 22, 2016 3:14 PM

Is Austin Davis wearing an American flag snuggie?

Keeping up with sports in South Mississippi

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Is Austin Davis wearing an American flag snuggie in this photo and what's up with the shades?

There are a lot of questions to be answered here.

 

Merry Christmas and big thanks to @shinestythreads and @thekidmcmanus

A photo posted by Austin Davis (@adavis1025) on

The former Southern Miss quarterback, who is now a backup for the Denver Broncos, posed with some of his teammates for an Instagram photo on Thursday. (He is the man in the shades who decided to show more skin than the other three).

I've been informed that they are wearing onesies in the photo. The outfit on the far left appears to have the same pattern as one of my grandmother's old cardigan sweaters.

Davis thanks the clothing company Shinesty (which specializes in weird clothing as far as can tell) and Broncos kicker Brandon McManus for the threads.

A.D. never took himself all that seriously in Hattiesburg and that seems to still be the situation at age 27 in Denver.

