December 21, 2016 3:28 PM

Moss Point’s Devin Booker takes kids on holiday shopping trip

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Former Moss Point basketball star Devin Booker has always said and done the right things off the court, and that's continuing now that he's in the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns guard hosted 42 kids from Eastlake Community Park to do some holiday shopping at DICK'S Sporting Goods on Tuesday.

The Suns' Twitter account documented the trip:

Booker has been active in the Phoenix community since he was made the 13th overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. Not long after he was drafted, he returned to Moss Point to speak with students about the importance of academics and setting goals.

Booker has become the face of the franchise in Phoenix. He is set to have his own bobblehead handed out to the first 5,000 fans at tonight's home game.

Booker is averaging 18.8 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds this season for Phoenix.

