October 26, 2016 3:31 PM

C-USA Bowl Projections: 5 in good shape; UTSA, UNT battle for bid

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

With Conference USA entering the final five weeks of the regular season, now is a good time to look at the bowl picture for the league.

Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion and Southern Miss all seem to be in good shape to reach six wins and bowl eligibility. North Texas (4-3) and Texas-San Antonio (3-4) are also in the running and Saturday's game between those two teams may amount to an elimination game. At the moment, North Texas has the edge.

C-USA has six bowl tie-ins and one conditional tie-in with the Independence Bowl, which becomes a possibility if either the ACC or SEC can't fulfill their bids. There's the potential for Southern Miss or Louisiana Tech getting scooped up by the Independence if there's a trade off with one of the other games.

At the moment, it doesn't appear C-USA will have seven bowl-eligible teams and six may be difficult.

Boca Raton Bowl

Middle Tennessee (5-2) vs. UCF (4-3)

Hawaii Bowl

Western Kentucky (5-3) vs. Hawaii (4-4)

Gildan New Mexico Bowl

Louisiana Tech (5-3) vs. Air Force (4-3)

Popeyes Bahamas Bowl

Old Dominion (4-3) vs. Tulsa (5-2)

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl

North Texas (4-3) vs. Indiana (3-4)

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl vs. Sun Belt

Southern Miss (4-3) vs. Georgia Southern (4-3)

