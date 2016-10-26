C-USA Bowl Projections: 5 in good shape; UTSA, UNT battle for bid

With Conference USA entering the final five weeks of the regular season, now is a good time to look at the bowl picture for the league.
Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion and Southern Miss all seem to be in good shape to reach six wins and bowl eligibility. North Texas (4-3) and Texas-San Antonio (3-4) are also in the running and Saturday's game between those two teams may amount to an elimination game. At the moment, North Texas has the edge.
C-USA has six bowl tie-ins and one conditional tie-in with the Independence Bowl, which becomes a possibility if either the ACC or SEC can't fulfill their bids. There's the potential for Southern Miss or Louisiana Tech getting scooped up by the Independence if there's a trade off with one of the other games.
At the moment, it doesn't appear C-USA will have seven bowl-eligible teams and six may be difficult.
Boca Raton Bowl
Middle Tennessee (5-2) vs. UCF (4-3)
Hawaii Bowl
Western Kentucky (5-3) vs. Hawaii (4-4)
Gildan New Mexico Bowl
Louisiana Tech (5-3) vs. Air Force (4-3)
Popeyes Bahamas Bowl
Old Dominion (4-3) vs. Tulsa (5-2)
Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl
North Texas (4-3) vs. Indiana (3-4)
R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl vs. Sun Belt
Southern Miss (4-3) vs. Georgia Southern (4-3)
