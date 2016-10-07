Southern Miss DT Jauan Collins makes 700-pound deadlift look easy

Pascagoula’s Jauan Collins has always had a reputation for being a strong young man.
He’s now a redshirt freshman defensive tackle at Southern Miss and a video tweeted out by USM assistant strength and conditioning coach SaJason Finley backed up that reputation.
Great morning to get better!!!#700LBS #growthmindset pic.twitter.com/cWTSUjEWBo— SaJason Finley (@CoachFinleyUSM) October 7, 2016
The video shows Collins easily putting up a 700-pound deadlift during a workout at USM.
The 6-foot, 295-pound Collins has played in one game this season, registering one tackle.
Collins was named a member of the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi team in 2014. He wreaked havoc on opponents in high school, bulldozing offensive linemen and chasing down running backs.
