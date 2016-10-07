Keeping Score

October 7, 2016 1:13 PM

Southern Miss DT Jauan Collins makes 700-pound deadlift look easy

By Patrick Magee

Pascagoula’s Jauan Collins has always had a reputation for being a strong young man.

He’s now a redshirt freshman defensive tackle at Southern Miss and a video tweeted out by USM assistant strength and conditioning coach SaJason Finley backed up that reputation.

The video shows Collins easily putting up a 700-pound deadlift during a workout at USM.

The 6-foot, 295-pound Collins has played in one game this season, registering one tackle.

Collins was named a member of the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi team in 2014. He wreaked havoc on opponents in high school, bulldozing offensive linemen and chasing down running backs.

Keeping Score

