Jackson County 3-year-old sets state catfish record

Greyson Borries, 3, of Vancleave set the state record for hardhead catfish with a fish weighing 1 pound, 12.97 ounces using conventional tackle. Greyson is the grandson of Doug Borries of Dynamic Outdoors and son of DJ and Kaileigh Borries of Latimer. The record was certified by the Commission on Marine Resources at its June meeting. Courtesy CMR