Friends on Geaux Fishing weren't steered wrong with red snapper at Mini Mart Rodeo

Mark Alan Ross, Derrick Saucier, and Jarrod Davis look at $3,000 worth of red snapper Sunday following the Ocean Springs Marine Mart Fishing Rodeo. The fishing partners caught the three fish Saturday before breaking the steering on their boat. Ross caught the champion snapper, which weighed 22 points and garnered him a check for $1,500. Davis caught a 20-pound snapper, which was good for second and check for $1,000. Saucier's snapper came in at 18.50 pounds, good enough for third. Veto Roley Special to the Sun Herald