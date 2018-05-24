Plan to fish this year's Deep Sea Rodeo? It just got more interesting

Two Coast businesses have donated $50,000 in prize money for the anglers who reel in the biggest tiger shark and Southern sand shark at this year’s Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rodeo officials announced the prize money and changes in competition rules on Thursday.

Ronnie McKenna of Ronnie’s Automotive and Chris Fore of Design Precast and Pipe met with rodeo officials for the announcement.

McKenna and Fore, son of Design Precast owner Pat Fore, said they decided to jointly sponsor prizes of $25,000 each for the winners of this year’s sand shark and tiger shark categories.

“We can’t thank them enough, said Valdez, rodeo president.

The 71st annual rodeo is June 29 through July 4.

Last, year, Brett Rutledge of Alabama took home $20,000 for entering a state record bull shark during the 2017 Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

