Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo officials, from left, Donnie Armes and Richie Valdez, receive a $50,000 check for two top prizes from Ronnie McKenna of Ronnie’s Automotive and Chris Fore of Design Precast and Pipe. Anglers who catch the biggest tiger shark and sting ray will split the prize money. The rodeo is June 29 - July 4.
Outdoors

Plan to fish this year's Deep Sea Rodeo? It just got more interesting

By Robin Fitzgerald

rftizgerald@sunherald.com

May 24, 2018 08:33 AM

Gulfport

Two Coast businesses have donated $50,000 in prize money for the anglers who reel in the biggest tiger shark and Southern sand shark at this year’s Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rodeo officials announced the prize money and changes in competition rules on Thursday.

Ronnie McKenna of Ronnie’s Automotive and Chris Fore of Design Precast and Pipe met with rodeo officials for the announcement.

McKenna and Fore, son of Design Precast owner Pat Fore, said they decided to jointly sponsor prizes of $25,000 each for the winners of this year’s sand shark and tiger shark categories.

“We can’t thank them enough, said Valdez, rodeo president.

Brett Rutledge of Alabama picked up his $20,000 check for bring in a state record bull shark during the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo on July 3, 2017. Kate Magandykmagandy@sunherald.com

The 71st annual rodeo is June 29 through July 4.

Last, year, Brett Rutledge of Alabama took home $20,000 for entering a state record bull shark during the 2017 Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

SunHerald.com will update this report.

Robin Fitzgerald can be reached at 228-896-2340 or @robincrimenews

