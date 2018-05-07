It wasn't the biggest cobia entered in the Gorenflo's Tournament. But it landed the win.

Team Strictly Business captured first place and $4,500 in prize money in Gorenflo's 32nd Annual Cobia Tournament at Point Cadet on Sunday. The team of Jeff and Aubree Harris and Nick Rucker turned in three fish that weighed in at 135.05 pounds.
"I was sick to my stomach until the last fish was weighed," said Aubree Harris. "I was so excited I can't even explain. He's (Jeff) been fishing this tournament for 15 to 20 years, and we have never come in first."
Jeff Harris is originally from Pascagoula but he has lived in League City for the past 10 years. Rucker lives in Gautier.
Harris said that they caught the biggest of the three fish (57.45 pounds) on Saturday morning at about 8 a.m., and the other two about mid-afternoon on Saturday.
"We were kind of down and out there for a little while," said Jeff Harris. "We caught the next two on the same rig about three Saturday afternoon. About the sixth or seventh rig and four or five hours of fishing, there was one on top, and that was another 50-pounder, a good one. That was the one we needed. It got us to first place."
The Harrises finished second place in this tournament last year and fifth place the year before.
The second place team, Clockwork, entered two fish for a total of 118.80 pounds, with one fish weighing in at 77.70 pounds, the biggest fish of the tournament.
Zach Carroll of Ocean Springs caught the big fish on Saturday.
"We were sitting on a rig having really seen not a whole lot of fish all day," said Carroll. "And I spotted something way off the rig that was just pushing water. I couldn't really tell what kind of fish it was or anything. So I said we need to go look. We chased the fish about half a mile off the rig. She'd go down and come back up, go down and come back up.
"I pitched a few baits in front of her face, but she wouldn't eat," said Carroll. "So we started tearing up some pogey, some bait fish, and throwing to her, and she started eating those. I threw a live croaker in front of her face and fed her into the hook and fought her about 15 to 20 minutes and put her in the boat. It was a good catch.Carroll said the 77.70-pound fish was his biggest fish to date.
Team Clockwork was awarded $1,800 in prize money.
Tournament director Danny Pitalo said the tournament participants enjoyed beautiful weather and there was a good turnout of spectators at Point Cadet on Sunday.
"We had 36 boats out there. We had a really good crew coming out of here of three generations of families fishing this year," said Pitalo. "We had grandsons, fathers and grandfathers fishing against each other this year.
"It's a family oriented event," said Pitalo. "We have 32 years in it, and we're loving it."
Other top finishers were Team Wire Nut in third place ($1,200) with three fish weighing in at 112.15 pounds (41.70, 38.65, 31.80); Longgone in fourth place ($800) with three fish weighing in at 110.15 pounds (37.45, 36.70, 36.00); Sketchy Release in fifth place ($600) with three fish weighing in at 108.55 (56.55, 27.20, 24.80); and The Arena in sixth place ($500) with three fish weighing in at 92.80 (33.55, 30.05, 29.20).
