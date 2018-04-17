What you need to know about red snapper fishing this season

Recreational fishermen and charter boat anglers can start catching the sweet-tasting red snapper up to 230 miles from the Mississippi Coast starting Friday.
A special federal permit allows private fishermen to catch this popular saltwater fish in state and federal waters under a quota system, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said.
This harvest would not be allowed without the approval of the permit, and it applies to other Gulf of Mexico states, the MDMR said.
Mississippi's quota is 137,949 pounds, to be split between recreational fishermen and the state for-hire anglers, or charter boats. The quota is 135,149 pounds for recreational fishermen and 2,800 pounds for charter boats.
Red snapper are called such because of their scale color and snapping teeth. They are known for their versatility and delicate flavor.
The season is expected to run through Labor Day, Sept. 3. The season could close between July 9-22 to make sure the state's quota hasn't been met before Labor Day, MDMR said. It also depends on how many pounds are caught before July 4.
The season will close if the quotas are reached at any point during the season.
So how will the state know how many red snapper are caught?
There's an app for that. Tails N' Scales, a mandatory electronic reporting program, has an app that requires owners of pleasure and for-hire boats to use to report their catches. You can download the app via iTunes and Google Play. You also can register at www.tailsnscales.org. If you don't have a smartphone or computer, call 1-844-MSSNAPP (677-7277).
After registering, you must request a trip number to catch red snapper and must report your catch within 24 hours. New trip numbers won't be issued until you report previous catches. Anyone caught fishing for red snapper without a trip number will be fined and their fish seized.
"This program allows Mississippi anglers more opportunity and greater flexibility to harvest red snapper," said Matt Hill, director of MDMR’s finfish bureau. "It also allows the agency to closely monitor the harvest using the Tails N’ Scales Program.”
Federal waters begin 230 miles — or 200 nautical miles — south of the Mississippi Coast. State waters extend about 10 miles, or about 9 nautical miles, south from Mississippi's barrier islands.
For questions on the program, call 228-697-5762.
MDMR announced the season opening Tuesday, the day after the permit was approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The program, known as the exempted fishing permit, is a two-year pilot program.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
