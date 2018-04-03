Want to fish on the Coast but don't have a license? Here's when you're allowed to wet a hook.

We live in an area that is flush with bodies of water full of fish.
From the bayous, rivers and lakes inshore to the back bays, front bays, Mississippi Sound and Gulf of Mexico offshore, there are plenty of places to drop a line and catch everything from freshwater bass and catfish to ground mullet, cobia and more.
Mississippi wants to make sure everyone has a chance to try their hand at fishing, so they've created "free fishing days" on the calendar. That means you do not have to have a license to go fishing on these days.
Be warned, however, that freshwater fishing and saltwater fishing is not the same.
Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks regulates freshwater; Mississippi Department of Marine Resources regulates saltwater, so the "free days" have some differences.
One day everyone can agree on is July 4. Saltwater and freshwater fishing is open to everyone on public bodies of water, whether they have a license or not. However, you do have to have a state fishing lake and state park permit to fish in state park, regardless of the day.
In addition, June 2-3 are free days for freshwater fishing. It's the Saturday and Sunday of National Fishing and Boating Week.
Saltwater and freshwater licenses are $10 each and are good for a year. There also is a 3-day freshwater license available for $3 and a sportsman license, which covers freshwater fishing and hunting is $45.
