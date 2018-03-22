A light rope could be the thing you're missing from your camping trip

At first glance, the Luminoodle Light Rope might look like a bit of a novelty item. But upon further inspection, this string of LED lights with a USB port at one end is an incredibly versatile product for anyone who likes to spend time outdoors in the dark. The Light Rope is waterproof and flexible, providing ambient lighting wherever you need it at the campsite. Hang it in the tent, string it from trees, use the accompanying magnets to attach it to your car.
Unlike lanterns, the Light Rope offers good visibility without blasting the area with too much light, enabling you to keep our night vision and better see your surroundings (as well as the night sky). It runs off of a USB power bank, and you can choose from a variety of lengths ranging from 5 to 20 feet. Stuff the rope in its carrying bag and you end up with a portable lantern for trips away from your campsite. Choose the Color Light Rope and swap between 15 different colored lights by remote control – the perfect option for a nighttime tailgate. It's a relatively inexpensive option that allows you to see camping in a whole new light.
$20-$90, powerpractical.com
