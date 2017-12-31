Coast anglers could get blasted by cold front at the start of 2018

The winter season is only a week old.
Coast anglers can find several spots in South Mississippi to go winter fishing if they’re able to withstand the below-freezing temperatures next week. The temperatures early next week are expected to dip into the low 20’s, which would be the lowest temperatures on the Coast since 2015.
Winter fish movements bring different species in from the open Gulf of Mexico into the coastal river bays. Black drum, speckled trout, redfish, sheepshead, crappie and bass are found both in the Mississippi Sound and public waters governed by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks this time of year.
The MDWFP has jurisdiction over all waters north of Interstate 10. The DMR has jurisdiction over all marine waters in South Mississippi from I-10 to the barrier islands. The area has four primary barrier islands: Cat, Ship, Horn and Petit Bois. Around the barrier islands, redfish, black drum and speckled trout are found.
Trout is the top fish to find at this time of year.
Two of the state’s major rivers are commonly called the drainage rivers: Pearl and Pascagoula. Both public waters that drain into the Gulf of Mexico and are filled with nutrients, the rivers are also are filled with various kinds of bass and crappie.
The Pascagoula River flows generally south through swampy bottomlands in George and Jackson counties. It splits into east and west branches. In its lower course, the river forms several channels and bayous. The west branch is larger and flows into the Mississippi Sound at Gautier. The main channel passes Escatawpa and Moss Point and flows into the Sound at Pascagoula.
The Pearl River, which forks 50 miles west of Picayune, serves as a 115-mile state line between Mississippi and Louisiana in its lower reach near the Gulf of Mexico. The East Pearl River empties into Lake Borgne, where the Pearl River Channel meets the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.
The discharge flows eastward past Grand Isle through St. Joe Pass and into the Mississippi Sound. The Louisiana Marsh consists of several small islands, including Nine Mile and Three Mile, where the mouth of the Pearl River empties into Lake Borgne.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
