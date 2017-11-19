Quack, quack! Statewide duck season begins Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving weekend marks the start of Waterfowl hunting season in Mississippi.
The season opens the day after Thanksgiving.
The hunting seasons for ducks, mergansers, and coots will be Nov. 24-26, Dec.1-3, and Dec. 6 – Jan. 28.
The duck daily bag limit is a total of six ducks, which may include four mallards (no more than two of which may be females), three wood ducks, three scaup, two redheads, two pintail, two canvasback, one mottled duck, and one black duck. The merganser daily bag limit is five, only two of which may be hooded mergansers. Coots have a 15-bird daily bag limit. The possession limit is three times the daily bag limit for ducks, mergansers, and coots.
Late-season Canada, snow, blue, Ross’s, white-fronted and brant goose seasons will last until Jan. 28 Brant are small, dark geese that have large wings, short necks and small heads and bills.
The snipe season last until Feb. 28. The daily bag limit is eight snipe with a possession limit of 24 birds. Snipe are slender-billed birds with dark brown to black coloration on their backs, yellow stripes running neck to tail and a yellowish dusting on their feather fringes. Canada geese will have a three-bird daily limit, and brant have a daily limit of one bird.
The possession limit is three times the daily bag limit for Canada geese and brant. Snow, blue, and Ross’s geese will have a daily bag limit of 20 birds during the regular hunting season. White-fronted geese will have a daily bag limit of three birds. The possession limit for white-fronted geese is nine, No possession limit for snow, blue or Ross’s geese.
Shooting hours for all migratory game birds are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset, except during the Light Goose Conservation order, which allows hunting light geese until 30 minutes after sunset.
Waterfowl hunters between 16 and 65 must have a minimum of a small game hunting license (Sportsman or All-game licenses are also valid), Mississippi waterfowl stamp (electronic or physical), Federal waterfowl stamp (electronic or physical), and Harvest Information Program certification. Physical waterfowl stamps are not valid unless signed in ink.
Youth under 16 are exempt from purchasing a hunting license and waterfowl stamps, but must be in the presence of a properly licensed adult while waterfowl hunting. Adult hunters exempt from purchasing a hunting license must have state and Federal waterfowl stamps for waterfowl hunting.
Mississippi and Louisiana residents may hunt waterfowl on either side of state-line waters with a valid hunting license and duck stamp from their home state and a federal duck stamp, provided the season is open in both states.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
