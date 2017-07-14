Coast archery aims for success

Southern Draw is the state’s Junior Olympic Archery Development team. Team members are (left to right): coach Kelly Galliano, coach Jason Roberts, Dakota Lee, Mia Lee, Koty Galliano, Noah Cuevas, Lizzie Stopson, Jordan Roberts, Jessalyn Cain, Shelly Thompson, Gabe Stone, Samantha Roberts, John Robinson, Kaylee Gartman, Ayden Mulvaney, Dreama Cueves, Jeremiah Goff, Nahyamka Simpson, coach Kevin Lee. Not pictured: Siah Shaw, Harden Shaw, Hunter Crawford, Hannah Morton, Katelynne McMurray, Marlee Cuevas Submitted/Southern JOAD Southern Draw JOAD