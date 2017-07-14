Pass Christian Yacht Club to host Junior Lipton Challenge July 22-23

Pass Christian plans to win a second straight Junior Lipton Challenge championship next weekend at its own Yacht Club.
Registration takes place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. July 22, followed by a competitor’s meeting at 11 a.m. The races will start at 12:30 p.m.
Races will start at 10 a.m. on July 23. No races will start after 3 p.m. A trophy presentation will be held after the final race concludes, followed by a dinner.
The racing area will be in the northern Gulf of Mexico, just south of the PCYC. Each club may enter only one Flying Scot. Six races are scheduled.
PCYC won last year’s event on a tiebreaker at the Mobile Yacht Club. MYC won it two years ago. Southern Yacht Club won the event in 2014.
PCYC hosted the event four years ago and won it in 2012.
All yacht clubs currently General Members of the Gulf Yachting Association in good standing are eligible to participate.
Except for emergency, boats aren’t allowed to make nor receive radio transmissions during a race. The restrictions also includes cell phones.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
