Update: Stingray blankets 1st place at Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

Phillip Ladner knew he had a big catch when he hauled in a stingray that covered the bottom of his boat.
The trick, then was getting him to the scales Tuesday.
Ladner, a Waveland resident, said he caught the 149 pound, 9 ounce ray in the Louisiana marsh after a 30-45 minute fight. It overtook a 112-pound, 5-ounce entry caught by Tito Lopez of Carriere earlier in the tournament.
But by the time he got to the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, the scales were closed.
“We had to take it home, so we bought a kiddie pool from Walmart and iced him down in the kiddie pool overnight in the back of my truck and brought him in,” Ladner said. “Thankfully, he held most of his weight, I’m assuming, and he took over first place so far.”
Ladner said the stingray touched both sides of his 19-foot NauticStar boat, so he knew he had a good-sized catch.
Now, he’ll have to wait until the scales close at 4 p.m. to find out if he his catch holds up.
A pending state record brought in by Sherman Roberts also on Tuesday could also compete in the ugliest fish competition.
Robert’s said he caught the 3-pound, 2-ounce toadfish south of Horn Island.
“I was going to throw him back,” Roberts said, “but the deckhand said ‘that a pretty big one, you better keep it.”
The toadfish is also known as an oyster dog.
Gary Mays of Vancleave took over first place in two categories Tuesday just over an hour before the scales closed.
Mays’ 29-pound, 11-ounce jack crevalle bested Ryan Rockholt’s 28-pound, 9-ouncer, but Mays was most excited about his speckled trout.
He caught the 7-pound, 3-ounce fish off of Horn Island on Saturday, he said. The jack was caught just south of the rigs.
There’s only been one tuna brought in so far. John McMahan of Biloxi said he caught his 38-pound, 10-ounce tuna using live bait.
All state records must be certified by the state Department of Marine Resources before they are official.
John Fitzhugh: 228-896-2193, @JFitzhughPhoto
