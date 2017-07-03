Mobile man scraps own bull shark record with new Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo mark

Brett Rutledge just seems to have a knack for catching big bull sharks.
The Mobile man turned in an entry to the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo on Saturday for a bull shark that weighed in at 276 pounds, 14 ounces. If that catch had held the top spot on the leaderboard through the end of the rodeo Tuesday, Rutledge would have taken home a $20,000 prize.
Not content to rest on his laurels, Rutledge headed into the Rodeo on Monday with a bigger prize: A bull shark weighing in at 354 pounds, 4 ounces, beating his own record of two days by 77 pounds.
The shark first has to be certified through the Department of Marine Resources.
