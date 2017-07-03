Mobile man scraps own bull shark record with new Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo mark

Brett Rutledge of Mobile, who set a new state record in the bull shark category on Saturday with a shark weighing 276 pounds, 14 ounces, shattered his own two-day-old record with an entry weighing in at 354 pounds, 2 ounces on Monday, July 3, 2017, at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Jones Park in Gulfport. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com