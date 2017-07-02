Betty Shirley of Wade watches as one of her green trout are weighed during the 70th annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Jones Park in Gulfport.
Outdoors

July 02, 2017 8:00 PM

Black Fish, Lemon Fish dominate scale at Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

By Maurice Singleton

Special to The Sun Herald

Black Fish and Lemon Fish were among the most unusual catches Sunday at the 70th Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

A 15-pound, 4-ounce Black fish, a 112-pound, 5-ounce stingray, a 45-pound, 2-ounce Lemon Fish caught the attention from spectators at Jones Park in Gulfport. The Black Fish was the first of this year’s tournament.

“We had a nice triple tail (Black Fish) brought in today a little over 15 pounds,” said rodeo weigh master Mark Wright. “We hadn’t seen any for the whole tournament. The water’s been kind of dirty, kind of fresh. A lot of triple tail haven’t been seen. We started seeing some blue water species today. We had some dolphin brought in as well.”

The Black Fish was caught by Robert Hall of Pass Christian. The Stingray was caught by Tito Lopez of Carriere. The Lemon Fish was caught by Corin Knight of Slidell.

Knight was also on Sunday’s leaderboard for a 6-pound, 10-ounce dolphin. Lopez was also on Sunday’s leaderboard with a 3-pound, 9-ounce Spanish Mackerel and a 2-pound, 4-ounce Blue Fish.

An 18-pound, 11-ounce Horse-Eyed Jack caught by Knight and a 1-pound, 6-ounce Atlantic Moon fish caught by Dylan Cook were the two fish named under Sunday’s Most Unusual list.

After three days of tournament action, only four categories have not registered fish.

“We’ve filled in some more categories,” said Deep Sea Rodeo executive director Donnie Armes. “We just had some dolphin come in. We have some fine Red Snapper and a few big Lemon Fish come in today.

Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Leaderboard

Salt Water

Barracuda 16 pounds, 1 ounce: Baylee Watts, Satsuma, Ala.

Black Drum, 41 pounds, 12 ounces: David McGill, Pass Christian

Black Fish, 15 pounds, 4 ounces: Robert Hall, Pass Christian

Blue Fish, 2 pounds, 5 ounces: Carolyn Lundemo, Gulfport

Bonita, 11 pounds: Jordan Mathews, Biloxi

Dolphin, 6 pounds, 10 ounces: Corin Knight

Flounder, 3 pounds, 6 ounces: Pamela Broussard, Biloxi

Gar, 73 pounds 13 ounces: Curtis Adams, St. Martin

Jack Crevalle, 28 pounds, 9 ounces: Ryan Rockholt, Biloxi

King Mackerel, 35 pounds, 12 ounces: Jordan Mathews, Biloxi

Lemon Fish, 58 pounds, 11 ounces: Walter Watts, Satsuma, Ala.

Mangrove Snapper, 10 pounds, 9 ounces: Jordan Mathews, Biloxi

Pompana, 2 pounds, 10 ounces: Eddie Kopszya, Ocean Springs

Red Fish, 33 pounds, 9 ounces: David Saucier, Gufport

Red Snapper, 22 pounds, 11 ounces: Mason East, Saucier

Sheepshead, 5 pounds, 13 ounces: J.L. McNew, Ocean Springs

Shark (Bullshark), 276 pounds, 14 ounces: Brett Rutledge, Mobile

Spanish Mackerel, 3 pounds, 7 ounces: Dustin McGill, Gulfport

Speckled Trout, 6 pounds, 14 ounces: Ben Negus, Grand Bay, Alabama

Stingray, 112 pounds, 5 ounces: Tito Lopez, Carriere

Fresh Water

Bream, 1 pound, 10 ounces: Bradley Smith, Saucier

Catfish, 32 pounds, 15 ounces: Amanda Dedeaux, Perkinston

Crappie, 2 pounds, 5 ounces: Mike Babuchna, Vancleave

Green Trout, 8 pounds, 5 ounces: Lee Johnson, Saucier

