Black Fish, Lemon Fish dominate scale at Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

Black Fish and Lemon Fish were among the most unusual catches Sunday at the 70th Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
A 15-pound, 4-ounce Black fish, a 112-pound, 5-ounce stingray, a 45-pound, 2-ounce Lemon Fish caught the attention from spectators at Jones Park in Gulfport. The Black Fish was the first of this year’s tournament.
“We had a nice triple tail (Black Fish) brought in today a little over 15 pounds,” said rodeo weigh master Mark Wright. “We hadn’t seen any for the whole tournament. The water’s been kind of dirty, kind of fresh. A lot of triple tail haven’t been seen. We started seeing some blue water species today. We had some dolphin brought in as well.”
The Black Fish was caught by Robert Hall of Pass Christian. The Stingray was caught by Tito Lopez of Carriere. The Lemon Fish was caught by Corin Knight of Slidell.
Knight was also on Sunday’s leaderboard for a 6-pound, 10-ounce dolphin. Lopez was also on Sunday’s leaderboard with a 3-pound, 9-ounce Spanish Mackerel and a 2-pound, 4-ounce Blue Fish.
An 18-pound, 11-ounce Horse-Eyed Jack caught by Knight and a 1-pound, 6-ounce Atlantic Moon fish caught by Dylan Cook were the two fish named under Sunday’s Most Unusual list.
After three days of tournament action, only four categories have not registered fish.
“We’ve filled in some more categories,” said Deep Sea Rodeo executive director Donnie Armes. “We just had some dolphin come in. We have some fine Red Snapper and a few big Lemon Fish come in today.
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Leaderboard
Salt Water
Barracuda 16 pounds, 1 ounce: Baylee Watts, Satsuma, Ala.
Black Drum, 41 pounds, 12 ounces: David McGill, Pass Christian
Black Fish, 15 pounds, 4 ounces: Robert Hall, Pass Christian
Blue Fish, 2 pounds, 5 ounces: Carolyn Lundemo, Gulfport
Bonita, 11 pounds: Jordan Mathews, Biloxi
Dolphin, 6 pounds, 10 ounces: Corin Knight
Flounder, 3 pounds, 6 ounces: Pamela Broussard, Biloxi
Gar, 73 pounds 13 ounces: Curtis Adams, St. Martin
Jack Crevalle, 28 pounds, 9 ounces: Ryan Rockholt, Biloxi
King Mackerel, 35 pounds, 12 ounces: Jordan Mathews, Biloxi
Lemon Fish, 58 pounds, 11 ounces: Walter Watts, Satsuma, Ala.
Mangrove Snapper, 10 pounds, 9 ounces: Jordan Mathews, Biloxi
Pompana, 2 pounds, 10 ounces: Eddie Kopszya, Ocean Springs
Red Fish, 33 pounds, 9 ounces: David Saucier, Gufport
Red Snapper, 22 pounds, 11 ounces: Mason East, Saucier
Sheepshead, 5 pounds, 13 ounces: J.L. McNew, Ocean Springs
Shark (Bullshark), 276 pounds, 14 ounces: Brett Rutledge, Mobile
Spanish Mackerel, 3 pounds, 7 ounces: Dustin McGill, Gulfport
Speckled Trout, 6 pounds, 14 ounces: Ben Negus, Grand Bay, Alabama
Stingray, 112 pounds, 5 ounces: Tito Lopez, Carriere
Fresh Water
Bream, 1 pound, 10 ounces: Bradley Smith, Saucier
Catfish, 32 pounds, 15 ounces: Amanda Dedeaux, Perkinston
Crappie, 2 pounds, 5 ounces: Mike Babuchna, Vancleave
Green Trout, 8 pounds, 5 ounces: Lee Johnson, Saucier
Comments