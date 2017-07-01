Rutledge shatters Shark record at Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

David Rogers knows how to catch sharks. Last year, Rogers broke two records for the largest shark caught in Mississippi. For the 70th edition of the Mississippi Deep Sea Rodeo Saturday, Rogers captained the boat that caught the state’s largest bull shark.
Fishing off the Quietus, Brett Rutledge caught a 276 pound, 14 ounce bull shark on Saturday. If certified by the DMR, the bull shark will qualify for a $20,000 bonus, one of two bonuses offered this year for a record-breaking fish. A second $20,000 bonus is offered for a state record yellowfin tuna.
Rogers, owner of Quietus, broke two Mississippi records for sharks at the Rodeo last year: a 203-pound bull shark and a 390-pound tiger shark. The tiger shark won a $20,000 cash bounty.
Rutledge said the shark was caught about 25 miles south of Dauphin Island using a Penn 70 reel and 130-pound test line. The shark bit on a bonita.
“It was heavy,” Rutledge said.
The crew of Quietus caught 60-to-70 fish before coming in to weigh the big shark.
“It was pretty today,” Rogers said. “Conditions were fine.”
Where Rogers and Rutledge set out for salt water, Brentley Strickland and his family went to Stone County as part of the fresh water program. Rutledge said they went to Big Level.
In the children’s rodeo, Graham Strickland, 5, came in fourth in the bass division and Vaughan Strickland, 7, came in fifth. However, both were under two pounds in size.
“It was hot, but we didn’t get rained on,” Brentley Strickland said.“They are ready for fishing, but they burn out easily, especially in the hot sun.”
Mississippi Deep Sea Rodeo President Richard Valdez estimated over 500 fishermen entered the contest, which features over 28 categories for freshwater and saltwater species.
“A lot of folks have turned out for the rodeo,” Valdez said. “The fishing has been good.”
