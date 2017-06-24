MDWFP Conservation Officers Place first at National LawFit Challenge

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks won took the top spot at the 16th annual National LawFit Challenge last week in Pearl.
Over 135 law enforcement officers across the country competed.
The process includes testing in 6 different events: bench press, 1.5 mile run, sit-ups, flexibility, pull-ups, and a suspect pursuit course.
Capt. Chris Reed, Lt Marcus Christon, SGM Ron McMillan, Cpl Justin Gates, Pvt Derrick Scott, and Pvt Tamarrius Good are the MDWFP officials. All six MDWFP officers placed in the top 16. Scott, Christon, and Gates finished one-two-three.
“Our officers are the best of the best and this weekend’s competition shows that. I am extremely proud of all 6 of these officers who represented themselves and their agency in such a positive light. Job well done” Colonel Steve Adcock said in a release.
Here’s the new marks set by the MDWFP:
▪ MDWFP set the new record for points scored by a 4-man team with 1618 points scored. (Scott, Christon, Gates, Reed)
▪ Derrick Scott and Marcus Christon 2-man team- 846 pts
▪ Derrick Scott scored 424 pts (new individual record)
▪ Marcus Christon scored 422 pts (previous individual record of 418 (set by Christon in 2015)
▪ Justin Gates scored 407 pts (fifth highest point total ever)
▪ Justin Gates reclaimed the bench press record, lifting 226 percent of his bodyweight.
Comments