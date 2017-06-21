Saturday’s spotted seatrout live catch event canceled due to weather

A spotted seatrout live catch event scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to heavy rain, organizers announced Wednesday.
Although the weather is expected to be cleared up by Saturday, “The fresh water will make finding and catching the spotted seatrout we seek to hand over to the aquaculture program Seatrout Population Enhancement Consortium more difficult and virtually impossible,” according to a press announcement from F.J. Eike, chairman, Government Relations Committee Coastal Conservation Association Mississippi, which organized the event. “We will be rescheduling for sometime later in the summer (most likely in August).”
In the interim, Eicke reminds CCA members that the aquaculture program also needs Atlantic Croaker brood stock and that hardy species can be delivered directly to the lab after contacting and making arrangements via email with ellen.flahery@usm.edu or orangelos.apeitos@usm.edu
Also, Horn Island has planned and needs volunteers to help with two Casting for Conservation Kids Fishing events:
▪ Ocean Springs: Saturday, July 15, Bridge north of U.S. 90
▪ Pascagoula: Saturday, Sept. 9, at Beach Park and Pier
For more information: info@cca.ms orCaptEicke@AOL.com.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
