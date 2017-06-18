Coast Sailors shine in Gulfport to Pensacola Sailing Race

The Coast had a strong showing in the annual Gulfport to Pensacola Race.
Winner of the Performance Handicap Racing Fleet C race was Free Spirit of the Long Beach yacht Club, captained by Thomas Stokes with a time of 9:08.37.
Cruising Class winner in Division A was Fidelis II of the Pass Christian Yacht Club with a corrected time of 9:45.00.
Fresh Pineapple, captained by Guy Williams, won the PHRF Class A with a time of 10:36:21. Fresh Pineapple beat War Canoe, captained by John Dane.
The annual 100 mile race was sponsored by the Southern Yacht Club of New Orleans. Thirty one boats left the Gulfport Yacht Club around noon on Friday. The race ended at the Pensacola Yacht Club where an award ceremony was held Saturday.
PHRF B winner was Triple Ds’ of the Southern Yacht Club with a time of 9:54.48.
Cruising Class winner in Division B was Cloud 9.1 of the Southern Yacht Club with a time of 9:36.30. Boat captain was Lisa Johnson.
Cruising Class winner in Division C was Sazerac of the Southern Yacht Club with a time of 9:31.08. Captain was Kenneth Wink.
