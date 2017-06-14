Anglers aim for Marlin Jackpot at Point Cadet Marina

The Point Cadet Marina is hosting two fishing tournaments this week.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Big Game Fishing Club’s Spring Club Tournament and the Marlin Jackpot both start Thursday at noon and concludes Saturday.
Fishing starts Thursday, with the weigh-in from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Point Cadet Marina. All boats must be inside the markers by 6 p.m. Saturday. All fish must be weighed before scales close. The scale closes after the last fish is weighed.
Anglers have the option of entering both tournaments. The Spring Club Tournament has a $1,000 entry fee. The Marlin Jackpot has a $5,000 entry fee.
In the Marlin Jackpot winner take all, the team who catches the biggest marlin will win 90 percent of the tournament entry fees.
“We’re expecting to have a good turnout for the tournament and bring more fishermen to Biloxi,” MGCBFC President Tony Petro said.
The Spring Club Tournament has five optional divisions in the dolphin, tuna, wahoo and swordfish categories. Cash Awards for boated Tuna, Wahoo, and Dolphin are determined by weight.
The Blue Marlin, White Marlin, Sailfish and Spearfish are eligible for catch and release.
Here are the fish eligible for weigh-in at the scales:
▪ Swordfish: 55 inch minimum in length from the tip of the lower jaw to the fork of the tail.
▪ Tuna: 20 pound minimum weight.
▪ Wahoo: 20 pound minimum weight.
▪ Dolphin: 20 pound minimum weight.
Anglers must have a Mississippi Saltwater Fishing license to qualify for state record awards.
The awards ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Maritime Seafood and Museum.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
