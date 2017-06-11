Sailors expect to line up for Gulfport-to-Pensacola sailing race

One of the Coast’s oldest sailing events takes place next weekend.
The Gulfport to Pensacola Sailing Race starts Friday south of the Gulfport Yacht Club. It will finish in the Gulf of Mexico at the Pensacola sea buoy, leaving Ship Island and the Gulfport and Mobile sea buoys to port.
Over 20 boats are expected to compete in the race that starts at noon. The annual 100-mile race is sponsored by the Southern Yacht Club. Gulfport Yacht Club and Pensacola Yacht Club are the host clubs.
Expect plenty of representation from the Coast. The Gulfport Yacht Club, Pass Christian Yacht Club, Long Beach Yacht Club and Bay-Waveland Yacht Club expect to have sailors in the race. Olympic sailor John Dane III will be among them.
Southern Yacht Club, New Orleans Yacht Club, Pensacola Yacht Club and Mobile Yacht Club are among the teams slated to compete.
“The boats will come from all over, “ Gulfport Yacht Club Sailing Director Samson Vasquez said. “You’ll see boats from Houston, New Orleans, the Coast, Mobile and Pensacola competing.”
PHRF, Offshore Multihull,Cruising, Cruising Non-Spinnaker,and Rally are the following classes invited to race in the Gulfport-to-Pensacola race.
The Gulfport-to-Pensacola race is the second leg of the Sawgrass Offshore Series for the Barnett Trophy.
Eric Aschaffenburg, captain of the Great Escape, won first in Fleet, PHRF and Class A, along with the Masters Trophy.
Here’s other things to know about the Gulfport-to-Pensacola race.
▪ The entry form submission deadline is noon Thursday.
▪ The regatta entry fee is $100.
▪ A skipper’s meeting will held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gulfport Yacht Club.
▪ A skipper’s briefing takes place at 9 a.m. Friday. A deadline to submit Crew list forms at 9:30 a.m.
▪ The Rally Division starts at 10:55 a.m. The Racing Division starts at 11:55 a.m.
▪ The Rally Division is not required to round Ship Island and the Gulfport sea buoy.
▪ The awards ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pensacola Yacht Club.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments