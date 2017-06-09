B.J. Crookshaft and the team Peacekeeper caught a record 120.3 pound swordfish at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.
B.J. Crookshaft and the team Peacekeeper caught a record 120.3 pound swordfish at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic. James Jones Jkjones@sunherald.com
B.J. Crookshaft and the team Peacekeeper caught a record 120.3 pound swordfish at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic. James Jones Jkjones@sunherald.com

Outdoors

June 09, 2017 8:07 PM

Team Peacekeeper sets Swordfish record at Billfish Classic

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

A record-setting swordfish by Team Peacekeeper aboard the boat Big Daddy was the first fish weighed Friday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.

The team of B.J. Crookshaft, Ed Brown, JW Catt, Paul Marcotte and Ty Lee, all from Lake Charles, La., brought in a 120.3 pound swordfish. If the catch stands and later certified by the DMR, it will be a new Mississippi record.

“The conditions were beautiful,” Crookshaft said. “It was amazing out there. Swordfish are the toughest fish to catch.”

The tournament, which features a record 120 boats competing, continues through Saturday, with the weigh-in from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sail boat will be sunk to become fishing reef

Sail boat will be sunk to become fishing reef 1:54

Sail boat will be sunk to become fishing reef
Land a record swordfish and win $300,000 0:48

Land a record swordfish and win $300,000
Sharks highlight successful fishing rodeo 1:17

Sharks highlight successful fishing rodeo

View More Video

Sports Videos