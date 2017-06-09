Team Peacekeeper sets Swordfish record at Billfish Classic

A record-setting swordfish by Team Peacekeeper aboard the boat Big Daddy was the first fish weighed Friday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.
The team of B.J. Crookshaft, Ed Brown, JW Catt, Paul Marcotte and Ty Lee, all from Lake Charles, La., brought in a 120.3 pound swordfish. If the catch stands and later certified by the DMR, it will be a new Mississippi record.
“The conditions were beautiful,” Crookshaft said. “It was amazing out there. Swordfish are the toughest fish to catch.”
The tournament, which features a record 120 boats competing, continues through Saturday, with the weigh-in from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
